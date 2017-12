Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc:

* NOKIAN HEAVY TYRES SAYS TO INCREASE ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 50 PERCENT, INVESTING EUR 70 MILLION IN NOKIA PLANT

* NOKIAN TYRES SAYS WITH THE CAPACITY INCREASE, APPROXIMATELY 50 NEW PEOPLE WILL BE HIRED FOR THE PRODUCTION OF HEAVY TYRES

* NOKIAN HEAVY TYRES LTD SAYS HAS ALSO SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL LABOUR UNION ON INCREASING COMPETITIVENESS THROUGH FLEXIBILITY Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)