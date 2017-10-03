FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokian Tyres to pay 59 mln euros in additional taxes
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 3, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Nokian Tyres to pay 59 mln euros in additional taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* Says company is obliged to pay 59 million euros ($69.36 million) additional taxes with punitive tax increases and interests concerning tax year 2011

* Says will record total additional taxes of 59 million euros to financial statement and result of Q3 2017

* Says tax administration’s ruling does not affect the company’s dividend distribution

* Says to appeal against decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

