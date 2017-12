Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:

* NOMAD FOODS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL REPRICING AND INCREASE OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

* NOMAD FOODS LTD - WILL REPRICE ITS $610 MILLION AND EUR 500 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITIES

* NOMAD FOODS LTD SAYS ITS TERM LOAN FACILITIES WILL BE INCREASED BY $50 MILLION AND EUR 58 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY