FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Nomad Foods enters into deal to settle legacy tax claims
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 12, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nomad Foods enters into deal to settle legacy tax claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:

* Nomad Foods enters into an accretive transaction to settle legacy tax claims

* Nomad Foods Ltd - deal for $10.75 per share

* Nomad Foods Ltd - aggregate purchase price of approximately $105.1 million

* Nomad Foods Ltd - aggregate purchase price will be funded from company's cash on hand and shares will be retired.

* Nomad Foods Ltd - transaction is 6 pct accretive to EPS

* Nomad Foods Ltd - to repurchase 9.8 million of its shares beneficially owned by funds advised by Permira Advisers LLP at a purchase price of $10.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.