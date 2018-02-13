FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund says price of new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 137,474 yen per unit (18.15 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 133,125 yen per unit (17.57 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 133,125 yen per unit (up to 887.9 million yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MJAZ29

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.