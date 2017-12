Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE WILL PROBABLY REPORT 8 PERCENT INCREASE IN GROUP OPERATING PROFIT TO ABOUT 46 BILLION YEN FOR APRIL TO DEC PERIOD - NIKKEI

* NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE SALES ARE SEEN JUMPING 10 PERCENT TO AROUND 340 BILLION YEN FOR APRIL TO DEC PERIOD- NIKKEI