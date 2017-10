Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-

* Nomura Research Institute’s April-September operating profit likely climbed 10% to 29 billion yen - Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute’s April-September sales likely climbed 8% to about 220 billion yen - Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute likely missed its April-September operating profit forecast of 31 billion yen- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2y5D3Vy) Further company coverage: