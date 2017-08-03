FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance buys George Banco in 53.5mln pound cash deal
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 3, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance buys George Banco in 53.5mln pound cash deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc

* Acquisition of George Banco, 225 million pound term loan & rcf

* NSF has agreed to acquire George Banco for 53.5 million pounds in cash

* Completion is expected in September 2017 and the acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year following completion

* Has secured a new 175 million pound term loan facility, provided by group of institutional investors, led by alcentra limited

* Has also secured a new 35 million pound revolving credit facility (‘rcf’) provided by royal bank of scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.