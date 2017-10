Aug 3 (Reuters) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC:

* ‍HY NORMALISED REVENUE (BEFORE FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS) OF £52.2M (2016: £31.3M); REPORTED REVENUE OF £46.3M (2016: £29.1M)​

* HY ‍NORMALISED OPERATING PROFIT OF £8.5M (2016: £2.9M)​

* ‍HALF YEAR DIVIDEND UP 67% TO 0.5P PER SHARE (2016: 0.3P PER SHARE)​

* ‍LOAN BOOK GROWTH CONTINUING AND GROUP REMAINS CONFIDENT IN FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK​