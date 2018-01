Jan 9 (Reuters) - Noni B Ltd:

* ‍HY TOTAL SALES GREW TO ABOUT $190 MILLION​

* FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GREW BY 3%

* EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION FOR FIRST HALF ENDED 31 DEC 2017 TO BE ABOUT $22 MILLION