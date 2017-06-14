BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces senior management and board of directors changes

June 14 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co:

* Noodles & Company announces senior management and board of directors changes

* Says Sue Daggett appointed interim CFO

* Says Paul Murphy appointed chairman of the board

* Says chairman of the board robert hartnett resigned

* Says Dave Boennighausen promoted to chief executive officer

* Noodles & Co - initiated a search among both internal and external candidates to identity individual to serve as company's permanent CFO

* Noodles & Co - Murphy currently serves as chief executive officer of Del Taco Restaurants Inc having held position since February of 2009

* Noodles & Co - Robert Hartnett will remain a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: