November 10, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Noranda's Q3 zinc metal sales falls 52 pct vs last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍revenues of $94.8 million versus $153.4​ million

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍zinc metal sales in Q3 2017 were 33,395 tonnes, down 52 percent from 69,662 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍zinc metal production decreased 50 percent to 33,802 tonnes from 67,815 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍ Fund has deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

