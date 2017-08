July 24 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc:

* Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

* Says ‍OSB Mill in 100 Mile House, British Columbia resumed production over weekend after evacuation order for 100 Mile House was lifted​

* Says curtailment not expected to materially impact Norbord's Q3 results