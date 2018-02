BRIEF-Nordax Group to postpone 2018 AGM

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nordax Group Ab:

* STATEMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORDAX IN RELATION TO THE MANDATORY PUBLIC OFFER FROM NORDIC CAPITAL AND SAMPO AND POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2018 AGM

* BOARD RETAINED SEB CORPORATE FINANCE AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND MANNHEIMER SWARTLING AS LEGAL ADVISOR

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORDAX UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS IN NORDAX TO ACCEPT MANDATORY PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM NORDIC CAPITAL AND SAMPO​

* BOARD ALLOWED NORDIC CAPITAL/SAMPO TO CARRY OUT LIMITED CONFIRMATORY DUE DILIGENCE REVIEW OF CO AS PART OF PREPARATIONS OF OFFER

‍DECIDED TO POSTPONE 2018 AGM, WHICH WAS INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 20 APRIL​