BRIEF-‍Nordea asks to list Nordea Holding on Nordic bourses, part of HQ move​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* ‍NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) HAS TODAY, ON BEHALF OF WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY NORDEA HOLDING ABP (“NORDEA FINLAND”) APPLIED FOR ADMISSION OF NORDEA FINLAND‘S SHARES TO TRADING ON NASDAQ HELSINKI, NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AND NASDAQ COPENHAGEN.​

* ‍APPLICATION IS PART OF PREPARATIONS FOR PLANNED RE-DOMICILIATION OF PARENT COMPANY TO FINLAND.​

* ‍PROVIDED THAT RE-DOMICILIATION IS CARRIED OUT, WHICH AMONG OTHER THINGS REQUIRES A DECISION AT NORDEA'S AGM ON 15 MARCH 2018, AND THAT NASDAQ HELSINKI, NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AND NASDAQ COPENHAGEN APPROVE APPLICATION INTENTION IS THAT TRADING IN NORDEA FINLAND'S SHARE WILL COMMENCE DURING AUTUMN.​