Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nordea

* Group CFO Heikki Ilkka to leave Nordea

* Says ‍Heikki Ilkka will end his employment with Nordea by end of Q1 2018​

* Says ‍a process to identify a new group CFO for Nordea Bank AB (publ) has been initiated​

* Says ‍Ilkka has decided to leave Nordea to return to auditing and re-join ey as a partner​