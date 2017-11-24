FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Capital says raises its stake in Nordax‍​
#Financials
November 24, 2017 / 7:52 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nordic Capital says raises its stake in Nordax‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nordax Group

* Nordic Capital says has option to buy a further 2.94 pct of share capital in Nordax Group

* Says Nordic Capital aims to use buy option as soon as possible

* Says buy option deal with R12, together with existing buy option deal with Carnegie, allows Nordic Capital to buy a further 12.44 pct of Nordax shares

* Says Nordic Capital is currently the biggest shareholder in Nordax with a 9.96 pct stake

‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
