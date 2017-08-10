FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Nordic Mines says it's board favors Firesteel's options at present
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
August 10, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Nordic Mines says it's board favors Firesteel's options at present

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordic Mines Ab (Publ)

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says at present, board of directors favors firesteel's options

* Nordic mines says reason for board's favor is that firesteel's proposal implies that co is provided with necessary capital to ensure continued operations

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says with regard to lau sus's proposal, board does not want to reject it at present time

* Nordic mines recommends that feasibility studies, technical description and benefits versus firesteel proposal be implemented before a further gm

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says lau su should also undertake to guarantee an amount of $3 million, as proposed by lau su Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.