BRIEF-Nordic Mines says it's board favors Firesteel's options at present

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordic Mines Ab (Publ)

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says at present, board of directors favors firesteel's options

* Nordic mines says reason for board's favor is that firesteel's proposal implies that co is provided with necessary capital to ensure continued operations

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says with regard to lau sus's proposal, board does not want to reject it at present time

* Nordic mines recommends that feasibility studies, technical description and benefits versus firesteel proposal be implemented before a further gm

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says lau su should also undertake to guarantee an amount of $3 million, as proposed by lau su