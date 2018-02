Feb 8 (Reuters) - NORDJYSKE BANK A/S:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 487 MILLION VERSUS DKK 479 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​60 MILLION VERSUS DKK 163 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 4.4 PER SHARE‍​

* SEES LOAN LOSSES IN 2018 IN RANGE OF DKK 50-75 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 CORE EARNINGS IN RANGE OF DKK 340-390 MILLION