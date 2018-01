Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp:

* NORDSON CORPORATION ACQUIRES SONOSCAN TO BROADEN TEST AND INSPECTION CAPABILITIES FOR ELECTRONICS MARKETS

* NORDSON CORP - ‍TRANSACTION IS NOT MATERIAL TO NORDSON RESULTS, AND TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: