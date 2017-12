Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37

* Q4 SALES $574 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $545.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29 TO $1.39

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES UP 30 TO 34 PERCENT

* - BACKLOG FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY $402 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 45 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* - Q1 GUIDANCE IS LARGELY DRIVEN BY ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT