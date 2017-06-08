FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family and formation of special committee

* Says group has not made a proposal to company regarding any such transaction

* Nordstrom Inc - board of directors has formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to act on behalf of company

* Nordstrom - special committee has retained Centerview Partners LLC to serve as its financial advisor, Sidley Austin LLP to serve as its legal counsel

* Nordstrom - ‍ members of Nordstrom family have formed a group to explore possibility of pursuing a involving acquisition by group of 100% of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.