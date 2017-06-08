BRIEF-Nordstrom says committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Nordstrom - in connection with moratorium statute waiver, special committee required members of Nordstrom Family who are part of group enter agreement with co

* Nordstrom - committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement with co containing non-disclosure, non-use, standstill provisions

* Nordstrom -standstill provisions of letter agreement prevent members of group from taking certain actions from date of letter agreement until Jan 31, 2019

* Nordstrom - ‍letter agreement provides that, after January 31, 2019, group automatically disbands and may no longer rely on moratorium statute waiver​