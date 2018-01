Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* NORDSTROM REPORTS NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER COMBINED SALES

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 4.2 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.90 TO $2.95

* - ‍INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES OF 1.2 PERCENT FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017, COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.93, REVENUE VIEW $15.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: