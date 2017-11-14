FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 14, 2017 / 2:39 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of previously announced exchange offers and increase in aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued to $750,000,000

* Norfolk Southern Corp - has increased cap on principal amount of new notes to be issued in exchange offers from $600 million to $750 million

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍exchange offers are scheduled to expire on November 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.