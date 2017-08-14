FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces pricing of previously announced exchange offers, interest rate for new notes
August 14, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces pricing of previously announced exchange offers, interest rate for new notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern announces pricing of previously announced exchange offers, interest rate for new notes and acceptance of tendered notes

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍will pay interest on new notes at a rate per annum equal to 4.050%, as calculated in accordance with offering memorandum​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍ announced pricing of its offer of up to $750 million aggregate principal amount of company's new notes due 2052​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - exchange offers scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on August 25, 2017 unless extended/earlier terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

