BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces pricing of previously announced exchange offers, interest rate for new notes

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern announces pricing of previously announced exchange offers, interest rate for new notes and acceptance of tendered notes

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍will pay interest on new notes at a rate per annum equal to 4.050%, as calculated in accordance with offering memorandum​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍ announced pricing of its offer of up to $750 million aggregate principal amount of company’s new notes due 2052​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - exchange offers scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on August 25, 2017 unless extended/earlier terminated