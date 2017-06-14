BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management

June 14 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Says Hytera has right but not obligation to amend terms for period of 5 business days expiring June 20, 2017
* Says special committee have reviewed and considered an updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Independent directors determined privet subsequent acquisition proposal constitutes a "superior proposal" as defined in amended arrangement agreement
* Says has delivered written notice to Hytera of determination of independent directors