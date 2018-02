BRIEF-Norsk Hydro in $345 mln bid for Rio Tinto aluminium plant in Iceland

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa:

* HYDRO WITH BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE ICELANDIC ALUMINIUM PLANT ISAL

* ‍BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO‘S 100% SHARE OF ICELANDIC ALUMINIUM PLANT ISAL​

* ‍OFFER ALSO INCLUDES DUTCH ANODE FACILITY ALUCHEMIE AND SWEDISH ALUMINIUM FLUORIDE PLANT ALUFLUOR​

* HYDRO - ‍BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO‘S ICELANDIC ALUMINIUM PLANT RIO TINTO ICELAND LTD (“ISAL”), ITS 53% SHARE IN DUTCH ANODE FACILITY ALUMINIUM & CHEMIE ROTTERDAM, AND 50% OF SHARES IN SWEDISH ALUMINIUM FLUORIDE PLANT ALUFLUOR AB FOR USD 345 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED IN Q2 OF 2018​

* ‍WITH ISAL‘S 210,000 MT OF ALUMINIUM BASED ON RENEWABLE POWER, HYDRO INCREASES ITS TOTAL CAPACITY IN PRIMARY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION TO 2.4 MILLION MT IN 2018​

* ‍TRANSACTION REINFORCES HYDRO'S STRATEGIC DIRECTION OF BEING A FULLY INTEGRATED ALUMINIUM COMPANY​