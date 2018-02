BRIEF-North American Palladium Evaluating Strategic Alternatives Including Potential Sale Of Company

Feb 21 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd:

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM RECORDS A PROFITABLE 2017 AND ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF A STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $87.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $46.0 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM - IN 2018, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF 230,000 OUNCES - 240,000 OUNCES OF PAYABLE PALLADIUM

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - IN QUARTER, CO PRODUCED 58,000 PAYABLE PALLADIUM OUNCES VERSUS 37,979 PAYABLE PALLADIUM OUNCES PRODUCED FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - IN 2018, CO EXPECTS DECREASING AVERAGE AISC OF US$640 TO US$660 PER OUNCE OF PAYABLE PALLADIUM

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - ALL-INCLUSIVE SUSTAINING COST FOR QUARTER WAS US$734 PER OUNCE, COMPARED TO US$780 FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM - EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY OR A SECONDARY SALE OF SECURITIES

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM - EXPECTS CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TO REDUCE DEBT