BRIEF-North Media: FK Distribution enters into a distribution contract with Coop

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North Media A/S

* FK DISTRIBUTION ENTERS INTO A DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT WITH COOP FOR 2018 AND 2019. THIS SUPPORTS THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OF CONSIDERABLY IMPROVED EARNINGS IN 2018 EVEN FURTHER.

* ‍CONTRACT IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 AND IS FOR YEARS 2018 AND 2019.​

* ‍FOR 2017, CO STILL EXPECTS GROUP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN DKK 860 MILLION - DKK 890 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2017, CO STILL EXPECTS EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO RANGE BETWEEN A NEGATIVE DKK 20 MILLION AND DKK 0​