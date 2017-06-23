BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO

June 23 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer

* Northern blizzard resources inc - adam waterous appointed as company's chairman of board

* Northern blizzard resources inc says robert will was promoted to chief operating officer

* Northern blizzard resources inc - waterous is managing partner and chief executive officer of waterous energy fund

* Northern blizzard resources inc - through its affiliates, waterous energy fund owns approximately 67% of northern blizzard's outstanding common shares