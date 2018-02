Jan 30 (Reuters) - Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc :

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, REVENUE AT 1.59 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 461.1 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, LOSS BEFORE TAX AT 160.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 38.8 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Link to press release: bit.ly/2DItzib Further company coverage: