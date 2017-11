Nov 1 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Enters into a new five year $400 million senior secured credit facility

* Says ‍new credit facility matures in five years and carries a floating interest rate of LIBOR, plus 7.75 percent​

* Says ‍used approximately $161 million of initial proceeds to repay and retire its bank credit facility led by Royal Bank of Canada​