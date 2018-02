BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.37

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS, PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* RAISES 2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND NOW EXPECTS A 16 - 20% INCREASE OVER 2017

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL BETWEEN $165 MILLION - $180 MILLION

* Q4 PRODUCTION INCREASED 22% YEAR OVER YEAR AND 9.3% SEQUENTIALLY TO 1,540,237 BOE

* PRODUCTION AVERAGED 16,742 BOE PER DAY IN Q4

* QTRLY TOTAL ‍REV $37.0 MILLION VERSUS $35.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND GAS SALES $72.5 MILLION VERSUS $47.1 MILLION​