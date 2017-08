BRIEF-Northern Trust Corp reports Q2 earnings of $1.12 per share

July 19 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust Corporation reports second quarter net income of $267.9 million, earnings per common share of $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue (FTE*) $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income (FTE*) $350.4 million, up 14 percent

* Quarter end ‘advanced approach’ common equity tier 1 ratio 13.2 percent versus 12.9 percent at Q1 end

* Quarter-End total assets under management $1.03 trillion versus $1.00 trillion March quarter-end

* Current quarter included expense charges of $22.8 million associated with severance and related activities

* Excluding items, qtrly return on average common equity 12.2 percent versus 11.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: