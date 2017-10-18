FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million, earnings per common share of $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust Corp qtrly return on average common equity was ‍12.2%​ versus 11.6% in Q2

* Northern Trust Corp - total assets under management at quarter-end $‍1,125.1​ billion versus $1,028.8 billion at Q2-end

* Northern Trust Corp - qtrly net interest income on FTE basis $ 366.2 million versus $310.1 million

* Northern Trust Corp qtrly ‍total revenue on FTE basis was $1,357.2 million versus $1,220.7 million​

* Q3 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust Corp - quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 13.2 percent at Q2 end

* Northern Trust - ‍with ‘value for spend’ initiative, plan to reduce expense run-rate by approximately $250 million by 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
