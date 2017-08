June 28 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp:

* Northern Trust - pursuant to its 2017 capital plan, co requested authority to increase quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42/share from $0.38/share

* Northern Trust Corp - 2017 capital plan provides with flexibility to repurchase up to $750 million of common stock between July 2017 and June 2018