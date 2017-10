Sept 26 (Reuters) - Northgate Plc

* NORTHGATE PLC - ‍PADDY GALLAGHER, CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, HAS BEEN SUMMARILY DISMISSED DUE TO HIS CONVICTION FOR SUMMARY OFFENCE OF COMMON ASSAULT​

* NORTHGATE PLC - ‍DAVID TILSTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER​

* NORTHGATE - ‍WHILST CONVICTION RELATES TO MR GALLAGHER‘S PERSONAL LIFE, SOLELY AS A RESULT OF THIS CONVICTION, BOARD CONSIDERS MR GALLAGHER‘S POSITION IS UNTENABLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: