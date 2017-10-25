FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $3.68 ‍​
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $3.68 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly earnings per share $3.68 ‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 sales guidance increased to approximately $25.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly aerospace systems sales of $3,082 ‍​ million versus $2,782 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly sales $6,527 million versus $6,155 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 EPS guidance increased to $12.90 - $13.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.55, revenue view $25.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $900 mln‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xnlJYg) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.