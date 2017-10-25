BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $3.68 ‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly earnings per share $3.68 ‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 sales guidance increased to approximately $25.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly aerospace systems sales of $3,082 ‍​ million versus $2,782 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly sales $6,527 million versus $6,155 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 EPS guidance increased to $12.90 - $13.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.55, revenue view $25.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $900 mln‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xnlJYg) Further company coverage: