Oct 12 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Northrop Grumman files for offering of $1 billion of its 2.080% senior notes due 2020; $1,5 billion of 2.550% senior notes due 2022, $1.5 billion of 2.930% senior notes due 2025

* Northrop Grumman - in addition, files for offering of $2 billion of its 3.250% senior notes due 2028 and $2.25 billion of 4.030% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2yHzsgY) Further company coverage: