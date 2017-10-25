BRIEF-Northrop Grumman will not submit bid on MQ-25 program

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Says notified Navy that Northrop Grumman will not be submitting a bid on the MQ-25 program - conf call

* Sees 2017 aerospace systems sales of $11.7 billion to $11.8 billion versus prior guidance of $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion - conf call

* Sees 2017 mission systems sales range between $11.2 billion and $11.3 billion versus prior guidance of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion

* Sees 2017 technology services sales of about $4.7 billion - conf call

* Says submitted a bid for the joint STARS recap program as a prime - conf call