BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe announces Q3 loss per share $0.12

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar Realty Europe announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 same store sales fell 5.2 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Northstar Realty Europe -‍ On Nov 6, David Hamamoto, chairman of board of NRE, informed board of his decision to retire, effective as of Jan 11, 2018​

* Northstar Realty Europe - On Nov 8, board approved, effective as of Jan 11, 2018, appointment of Richard B. Saltzman as chairman of board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: