Feb 27 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment Reit:

* ANNOUNCES Q4 AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, CONTINUED STRONG SAME DOOR NOI GROWTH OF 6.4% IN Q4 2017 AND ACQUISITION OF LAND FOR DEVELOPMENT IN ONTARIO

* QTRLY ‍FFO PER UNIT OF $0.51​

* QTRLY ‍AFFO PER SHARE $0.41​

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S