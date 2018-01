Jan 15 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :

* ‍NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2018 DISTRIBUTION​

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE - ‍TRUSTEES HAVE DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF $0.06667 PER UNIT FOR JANUARY, 2018, REPRESENTING $0.80 PER UNIT ON ANNUALIZED BASIS​