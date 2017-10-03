BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT- announced today a public offering of 11.4 million trust units at a price of $10.95 per unit

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT - intends to use proceeds with existing resources to repay secured operating facility in amount of about $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: