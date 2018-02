Feb 1 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :

* NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITION, DISPOSITION, AND REFINANCING ACTIVITY AND TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* TO BUY THREE GERMAN MEDICAL OFFICE PROPERTIES AND TWO GERMAN POST-ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS AND FIVE HOSPITALS FOR C$314M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: