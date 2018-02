BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $3.14

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* NW NATURAL REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10 TO $2.30

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $3.14

* ‍RECORDED NON-CASH $21.4 MILLION BENEFIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE AS A RESULT OF RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM ​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04 EXCLUDING SOME ITEMS

* EXPECT CAPEX FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $190-$220 MILLION

* SEES TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM 2018-2022 IS APPROXIMATELY $750-$850 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $240.4 MILLION VERSUS $233.5 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S