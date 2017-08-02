FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas reports Q2 EPS of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* Nw natural reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northwest natural gas co - reaffirmed 2017 earnings guidance of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* Qtrly operating revenues $136.2 million versus $99.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $108.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

