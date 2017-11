Oct 31 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co

* Northwest Pipe Co - qtrly ‍sales decreased 5.5 pct to $38.8 million in Q3 of 2017 from $41.1 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Northwest Pipe Co - ‍qtrly total loss per share $0.21​

* Northwest Pipe Co - ‍as of September 30, 2017, co’s backlog including confirmed orders was $109 million​

* Northwest Pipe Co - "‍we expect Q4 revenues to be flat"​